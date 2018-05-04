Liza leads the magazine's Most Beautiful list for 2018

Published 10:46 AM, May 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Bagani star Liza Soberano is YES! magazine's Most Beautiful for 2018.

Liza is featured in one of covers for the May 2018 double issue.

The magazine said the issue is the first – and the last – time they'll be doing a double cover. On the other cover is Karla Estrada, Jolina Magdangal, and Melai Cantiveros, hosts of the morning show Magandang Buhay.

"Beautiful Liza answers nearly a hundred random questions about herself and a few more about her love team partner, Enrique Gil. She gets candid on how she sleeps (something akin to a frog being dissected for biology class) and how her dream house will look like (it should be a big property so her future kids won’t have reasons to go anywhere else and they will have a hiding place should a zombie apocalypse happens), and many more revelations!" the magazine said.

For the first time in our 18-year history, we have a special double issue! First, we have Liza Soberano, YES! Magazine's Most Beautiful Star for 2018. Stay tuned for our second cover!#LizaYESMostBeautiful pic.twitter.com/JfGwUJWlqN — YES! Magazine (@YESmag) May 2, 2018

Our second cover features Momshies Karla Estrada, Jolina Magdangal, and Melai Cantiveros! The trio share stories of friendship and motherhood just in time for Mother's Day. #MomshiesForYES pic.twitter.com/9XrpiZtbKW — YES! Magazine (@YESmag) May 2, 2018

Summit Media, which publishes YES!, earlier announced that they will be going fully digital, effectively putting an end to their printed work.

Liza is considered as one of local showbiz's most beautiful faces. She has gotten the attention of the international press and celebrities, and has been voted the "most beautiful face" of 2017 by The Independent Critics. She has also been featured on the Vogue website. (READ: Liza Soberano is 'Most Beautiful Face' for 2017)

Liza is working on the much awaited Darna movie directed by Erik Matti. – Rappler.com