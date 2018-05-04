'Black Panther' leads MTV Movie and TV Awards 2018 nominations
LOS ANGELES, USA – Black Panther, the breakthrough superhero film that has become one of the highest-grossing motion pictures of all time, on Thursday, May 3 led nominations for the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
The action movie about the fictional African kingdom of Wakanda led with 7 nominations including Best Movie for the June 18 awards, which will be decided by public voting.
Placing second with 6 nominations is Stranger Things, the Netflix series about supernatural occurrences in a small town in Indiana.
The MTV Movie and TV Awards, like the channel's signature MTV Video Music Awards, celebrate pop culture moments and pride themselves on being less stuffy than the industry's benchmark Oscars and Emmys.
Categories include "Best Kiss" and "Most Frightened Performance." In another contrast with the industry-led awards, the MTV prizes for the second year will be gender neutral with no separate competitions for men and women.
Black Panther, a rare action film to celebrate black culture, has already become the third highest-grossing movie ever in North America since its release in January.
Comedian Tiffany Haddish will serve as the host of the MTV Movie and TV Awards, which hands out statuettes shaped like popcorn boxes.
Haddish stars in the comedy Girls Trip which is also up for Best Picture, along with the action flicks Avengers: Infinity War and Wonder Woman and horror adaptation It.
The list of nominees:
Best Movie (Presented by Toyota)
- Avengers: Infinity War (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
- Black Panther (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
- Girls Trip (Universal Pictures)
- IT (New Line Cinema)
- Wonder Woman (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Best Show
- 13 Reasons Why (Netflix)
- Game of Thrones (HBO)
- grown-ish (Freeform)
- Riverdale (The CW)
- Stranger Things (Netflix)
Best Performance in a Movie
- Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther
- Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name
- Ansel Elgort – Baby Driver
- Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
Best Performance in a Show
- Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
- Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Katherine Langford – 13 Reasons Why
- Issa Rae – Insecure
- Maisie Williams – Game of Thrones
Best Hero
- Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther) – Black Panther
- Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones
- Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman) – Wonder Woman
- Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash) – The Flash
- Daisy Ridley (Rey) – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Villain
- Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Infinity War
- Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Michael B. Jordan (N’Jadaka/Erik Killmonger) – Black Panther
- Aubrey Plaza (Lenny Busker) – Legion
- Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise) – IT
Best Kiss
- Jane the Virgin – Gina Rodriguez (Jane) and Justin Baldoni (Rafael)
- Love, Simon – Nick Robinson (Simon) and Keiynan Lonsdale (Bram)
- Ready Player One – Olivia Cooke (Sam) and Tye Sheridan (Wade)
- Riverdale – KJ Apa (Archie) and Camila Mendes (Veronica)
- Stranger Things – Finn Wolfhard (Mike) and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven)
Most Frightened Performance
- Talitha Bateman (Janice) – Annabelle: Creation
- Emily Blunt (Evelyn Abbott) – A Quiet Place
- Sophia Lillis (Beverly Marsh) – IT
- Cristin Milioti (Nanette Cole) – Black Mirror
- Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) – Stranger Things
Best On-Screen Team
- Black Panther – Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/ Black Panther), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Letitia Wright (Shuri)
- IT – Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Wyatt Oleff (Stanley), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), Chosen Jacobs (Mike)
- Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – Dwayne Johnson (Smolder), Kevin Hart (Mouse), Jack Black (Shelly), Karen Gillan (Ruby), Nick Jonas (Seaplane)
- Ready Player One – Tye Sheridan (Wade), Olivia Cooke (Samantha), Philip Zhao (Sho), Win Morisaki (Daito), Lena Waithe (Aech)
- Stranger Things – Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max)
Best Comedic Performance
- Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
- Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip
- Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek
- Kate McKinnon – SNL
- Amy Schumer – I Feel Pretty
Scene Stealer
- Tiffany Haddish (Dina) – Girls Trip
- Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove) – Stranger Things
- Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) – Riverdale
- Taika Waititi (Korg) – Thor: Ragnarok
- Letitia Wright (Shuri) – Black Panther
Best Fight
- Atomic Blonde – Charlize Theron (Lorraine) vs. Daniel Hargrave (Sniper), Greg Rementer (Spotter)
- Avengers: Infinity War – Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) vs. Carrie Coon (Proxima Midnight)
- Black Panther – Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) vs. Winston Duke (M’Baku)
- Thor: Ragnarok – Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) vs. Chris Hemsworth (Thor)
- Wonder Woman – Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) vs. German Soldiers
Best Music Documentary
- Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story
- Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated
- Gaga: Five Foot Two
- Jay-Z’s Footnotes for 4:44
- The Defiant Ones
Best Reality Series/ Franchise
- The Kardashians
- Love & Hip Hop
- Real Housewives
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Vanderpump Rules
– Rappler.com