Published 1:33 PM, May 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Bruno Mars performed the first of his two Manila shows on Thursday, May 3, drawing a massive crowd, including many local celebrities who shared photos and videos from the concert.

Among those who attended were Jackie Forster with son Kobe Paras.

A very pregnant Cristalle Belo watched the concert with husband Justin Pitt, and a group that included Ina Raymundo and JM Rodriguez.

Vicki Belo, who recently returned from Jordan, also watched the concert.

It was a family affair for Carmina Villaroel and Zoren Legaspi, who attended the concert with their twins, Cassandra and Maverick.

Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano were also among the audience, and got all loved-up as Bruno played “Marry You.”

Tim Yap watched the show and shared snippets of the concert as well as the afterparty at Chaos Manila, which Bruno hosted.

Other celebrities that were in attendance were Vice Ganda, Barbie Forteza who went with Jak Roberto, Ogie and Leila Alcasid, and Nico Bolzico.

Bruno is in town for his 24K Magic World Tour. He will have a second show at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay on Friday, May 4. – Rappler.com