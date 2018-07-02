The agencies of the two Korean stars confirm the breakup

Published 10:10 AM, July 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Just 4 months after they first confirmed they were dating, Korean actor Lee Dong-wook of Goblin fame and K-pop idol and actress Bae Suzy have split up.

JYP Entertainment, Suzy's agency, said the two "naturally" went their separate ways "because they both had busy schedules, it was difficult for them to meet," according to Soompi.

King Kong by Starship, Dong-wook's agency, confirmed as much. "It’s true that Lee Dong-wook and Suzy have broken up. They naturally grew apart as they became busier," it said.

The two seem to remain friends despite the end of their romantic relationship, at least according to an inside source quoted by news outlet OSEN.

Dong-wook is working on a new drama, Life, which begins airing July in Korea. Suzy is also busy working on Vagabond.

Suzy rose to fame as part of the girl group Miss A. She released her solo album Yes or No? in 2017 and appeared in the movie Architecture 101. Her recent dramas include Uncontrollably Fond with Kim Woo-bin, and While You Were Sleeping with Lee Jong-seok.

She previously dated actor Lee Min-ho.

Dong-wook, meanwhile, starred alongside Gong Yoo in hit 2016 Korean drama Goblin. He also appeared in My Girl and Scent of a Woman. – Rappler.com