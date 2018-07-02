'We still have so much love for each other as a family,' the two announce in separate statements

MANILA, Philippines – Former One Direction member Liam Payne and former Girls Aloud member Cheryl Cole announced that they have broken up after two years together.

The two confirmed the news on their respective social media accounts on Sunday, July 1. The two welcomed a son in 2017.

"We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together," Cheryl said on Twitter.

Liam posted the same message on his Twitter account.

News of the couple's romance first spread in February 2016. Liam confirmed their romance in March that year.

In 2017, reports surfaced that Cheryl was pregnant with Liam's child. She confirmed the news of her pregnancy via a photo published on the Daily Mirror.

Cheryl met Liam in 2008 while he was auditioning for the X Factor UK. It was in the show that One Direction was formed. – Rappler.com