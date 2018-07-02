Lana Athena is JC's daughter with girlfriend Rikkah Alyssa Cruz

MANILA, Philippines – Actor JC de Vera on Monday, July 2, posted photos of his daughter Lana Athena.

Lana Athena is his daughter with girlfriend Rikka Alyssa Cruz.

In the caption of the photos, he wrote: "My Strength. My happiness. My Inspiration. My motivation. My Love. My Life."

He also shared another photo of him and Athena bonding.

JC confirmed that he was a father in May. His current projects include Since I Found You, starring Piolo Pascual and Arci Muñoz. – Rappler.com