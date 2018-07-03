The film will be released in the Philippines on September 5, 2019

Published 11:59 AM, July 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The adult Losers’ Club is now complete, and they’re getting ready to return to Derry to once again fight the bloodthirsty clown Pennywise in It: Chapter Two.

The film’s official Twitter account shared a first look at the Losers’ Club adult cast, which includes Jessica Chastain as Beverly, James McAvoy as Bill, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike, Jay Ryan as Ben, James Ransone as Eddie, Bill Hader as Richie, and Andy Bean as Stanley.

The adult cast will be playing the characters 27 years after the events of the first film. In It, the Losers’ Club, a band of misfit kids, came together to defeat Pennywise, who had been killing kids in the neighborhood, including Bill’s younger brother Georgie.

The original Losers’ Club – which includes Sophia Lillis as Beverly, Jaeden Lieberher as Bill, Chosen Jacobs as Mike, Jeremy Ray Taylor as Ben, Jack Dylan Grazer as Eddie, Finn Wolfhard as Richie, and Wyatt Oleff as Stan – will also be appearing in the second film.

Director Andy Muschietti and screenwriter Gary Dauberman will be returning as well, and Bill Skarsgard is also reprising his role as Pennywise. The film will be released in the Philippines on September 5, 2019. – Rappler.com