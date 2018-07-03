Gary Valenciano, Bianca Gonzalez-Intal, Gretchen Ho, and more express disappointment regarding the brawl that happened during the game between Gilas Pilipinas and Australia

Published 5:42 PM, July 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Celebrities and personalities took to social media following the brawl between Gilas Pilipinas and the Australian team, during the Asian Qualifiers at the Philippine Arena on Monday, July 2.

Singer Gary Valenciano tweeted: "It’s the first time this has ever happened in FIBA...I’m embarrassed...so very embarrassed."

It’s the first time this has ever happened in FIBA...I’m embarrassedo very embarrassed #FIBAWorldCup https://t.co/tdJI8vG0UU — GARY VALENCIANO (@GaryValenciano1) July 2, 2018

Bianca Gonzalez-Intal wrote: "It takes a LOT for someone in a highly heated moment to keep their calm, even if I am sure deep inside they want to defend their own. Gotta hand it to Gabe (Norwood), Junemar (Fajardo) and Baser (Amer)."

It takes a LOT for someone in a highly heated moment to keep their calm, even if I am sure deep inside they want to defend their own. Gotta hand it to Gabe, Junemar and Baser. — Bianca Gonzalez (@iamsuperbianca) July 2, 2018

TV host Gretchen Ho tweeted "Whoever started the scuffle though, can’t be good for the Philippines as HOST. Whichever way you look at it." She believed that player Marc Pingris might have been easing the tension when they had a selfie on the court.

Whoever started the scuffle though, can’t be good for the Philippines as HOST. Whichever way you look at it #FIBAWC — Gretchen Ho (@gretchenho) July 2, 2018

Not saying the selfie was right, but this context https://t.co/uPVTsiVOfY — Gretchen Ho (@gretchenho) July 2, 2018

In our defense, I think he was just trying to ease tensions and lighten things up. #FilipinoHumor https://t.co/SsZePxKPY6 — Gretchen Ho (@gretchenho) July 2, 2018

Director Joey Reyes also gave his take on the issue.

"If an occasion for sportsmanship becomes a reason for heated divisiveness, then the event has become a total failure not only for the participants but for the enthusiasts as well. # disappointed."

If an occasion for sportsmanship becomes a reason for heated divisiveness, then the event has become a total failure not only for the participants but for the enthusiasts as well. #disappointed — Joey Javier Reyes (@DirekJoey) July 3, 2018

Miss World Philippines 2017 Laura Lehmann said she doesn't event know what to tweet about the scenario.

TV host Sam YG meanwhile admitted to being frustrated about what happened.

grabe naman yun.. mejo frustrating #GilasPilipinas — Sam Gogna (@sam_yg) July 2, 2018

KC Montero tried to make light of the situation. He also praised Gabe Norwood for keeping his cool during the brawl.

Sorry Lebron, FIBA stole the spotlight from you today. — KC Montero (@KCMontero) July 2, 2018

Way to keep it cool, Gabe. https://t.co/svhrkySUNu — KC Montero (@KCMontero) July 2, 2018

Comedian Ethel Booba also had a witty comment on the incident.

Dun sa mga kapwa namin artista na nag sasabing embarassing kami wala kaming pakialam sa inyo. Kami magkaka housemate sa loob kailangan namin magtulungan. Kung embarassing kami sa mata niyo bat di kayo mag convert ng Australian Big Brother. Charot! Ethel Booba as PBB Housemate — Ethel Booba (@IamEthylGabison) July 2, 2018

The match between the two teams turned into a brawl when the Philippines' RR Pogoy shoved Christopher Goulding and later got into a tense moment with Daniel Kickert.

Players from both teams were later shown throwing punches at each other as referees tried to pacify the situation. Nine of the Gilas players were ejected. (LOOK: Bench-clearing brawl mars Gilas-Australia game)

The game ended with Australia winning against the Philippines 89-53. FIBA said it will probe the incident. – Rappler.com