Sarah sings 'Kiss Me, Kiss Me'

Published 8:38 PM, July 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Viva Records released the theme song for the movie Miss Granny, starring Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, and Xian Lim on Monday, July 2.

Dressed in retro outfits, Sarah sings and dances to "Kiss Me, Kiss Me," a song originally performed by Efren Montes.

The movie is an adaptation of a 2014 Korean film starring Hwang Dong-hyuk. Sarah stars as the young version of actress Nova Villa in the film.

The movie is directed by Joyce Bernal. A playdate has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com