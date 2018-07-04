The 'Ready Player One' star joins Finn Jones as the event's celebrity headliners

Published 10:00 AM, July 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Tye Sheridan is headed to Manila for AsiaPOP Comicon 2018. The actor is best known for his portrayal of Gunter Wade Watts in Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One and Cyclops in X-Men: Apocalypse. (READ: 'Ready Player One' review: Popcorn entertainment)

Tye is one of the event’s celebrity headliners, along with Finn Jones, who played Loras Tyrell on Game of Thrones and the title character in Iron Fist.

Finn’s fellow Thrones and Iron Fist star Jessica Henwick was initially slated to attend, but had to withdraw her appearance “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

Apart from Tye and Finn, celebrity guests from other fields will also be joining the convention: digital artist and Imaginary Friends Studios founder Stanley Lay aka art germ, cosplayers Vera Chimera and Yugana Senshi Uon, and animation artists and Switcheroo founders Amanda Visell and Michelle Valigura.

Through the years, APCC has become known for bringing in big international stars. Its lineup of past guests includes everyone from Jason Momoa to Millie Bobby Brown to Ray Fisher.

This year, APCC also announced the return of the convention’s Netflix booth, which drew long queues at 2017’s convention mostly for its Instagram-perfect recreation of the Stranger Things alphabet wall.

While APCC hasn’t said what Netflix’s booth will contain this year, it did mention that the streaming platform will be sharing never-before-seen footage from upcoming shows and “bring onstage Netflix stars.”

APCC will be held at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay from July 27 to 29. Ticket prices range from P650 to P1,150, and are available on SM Tickets. – Rappler.com