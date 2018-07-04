Katharine shares details of the wedding proposal on social media

Published 12:26 PM, July 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – David Foster and Katharine McPhee are getting married.

The musician and the former American Idol contender confimed the news on social media.

On Twitter on Wednesday, July 3, Katharine, who currently stars in the Broadway musical Waitress, posted a tweet with a ring emoji and a GIF that read "And what about it?"

She also posted a screenshot of a message exchange where she shares details of the proposal with Just Jared's Jared Eng.

cc: @jaredeng A post shared by Katharine McPhee (@katharinemcphee) on Jul 3, 2018 at 10:37am PDT

"He did it at the top of this mountain in Anacapri. Totally dark, only stars," she said in the exchange.

"Thankfully he didn't push me off the cliff. He said it was one or the other. And in the end he spared me," she jokingly added.

Meanwhile, on Instagram, David posted a photo of him and Katharine. His caption read simply: "Yup!"

Yup!! A post shared by David Foster (@davidfoster) on Jul 3, 2018 at 3:19pm PDT

David, 68, has been married 4 times, most recently to Yolanda Hadid, mother of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, and star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Their divorce was finalized in May 2017.

Katharine, 34, was previously married to Nick Cokas, who convinced her to join American Idol in 2005. They wed in 2008, and were officially divorced in 2016. – Rappler.com