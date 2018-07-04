The director takes over from Brillante Mendoza

Published 6:54 PM, July 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Joyce Bernal will be directing President Rodrigo Duterte’s third State of the Nation Address (SONA). A palace source privy to SONA arrangements confirmed the news to Rappler.

Bernal is known for directing blockbuster hits, including the 2017 Metro Manila Film Festival entry Gandarrapiddo: The Revenger Squad, Bakit Hindi Ka Crush ng Crush Mo?, and the Kimmy Dora series.

Bernal was quoted on TV Patrol as saying: “I am committed to direct the SONA. But I will maintain my independence as director.”

The director takes over the job from Brillante Mendoza, who directed Duterte’s first two SONAs.

Bernal has won several awards throughout her career, including the Best Director title at the 2013 MMFF. – Rappler.com