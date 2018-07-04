The show is set to enter its 3rd year

MANILA, Philippines – ABS-CBN clarified that Coco Martin's teleserye FPJ's Ang Probinsyano will not end yet, contrary to a report that it will be replaced by the upcoming teleserye of Judy Ann Santos.

In a statement sent to the media on Wednesday, July 4, ABS-CBN Integrated Corporations head Kane Choa said that the teleserye will still go on as scheduled.

"There is no truth to the rumor that FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano is scheduled to end soon. Coco Martin and the show’s writers are enjoying the process of coming up with creative ideas to make the story more compelling, as well as collaborating with the cast and the production team.

"FPJAP continues to enjoy high viewership every night, and our Kapamilyas can expect new twists and characters as it goes into its third year."

Biboy Arboleda, Coco's manager also took to Instagram to clarify the issue which was reported by LionHearTV.

FPJ's Ang Probinsyano started in 2015 and been one of the most followed shows on TV. The show tackled various crime scenarios and is based on the movie of the same title starring the late Fernando Poe Jr. – Rappler.com