The actor plays a colonel in 'ML'

Published 11:47 AM, July 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Veteran actor Eddie Garcia returned Cinemalaya, this time playing a colonel who tortured teenagers in the martial law themed movie ML. (Cinemalaya 2018: The 10 full-length films)

This is the third time the actor took part in the festival. He won Best Actor for the movies ICU Bed #7 (2005) and Bwakaw (2012).

Speaking to reporters after the press conference on Wednesday, July 4, the actor said that the film will show the experience of those who suffered during the era.

He also joked that he had some fun "torturing" the teens in the movie.

"It was fun torturing the kids," he said in jest. "Hindi ako nahirapan (I didn't have a hard time)."

In the film by Benedicto Mique Jr, 3 teenagers led by Carlo set out to prove that the Martial Law era wasn't bad as people think. They approach a retired colonel (Eddie), to interview him about his experience during the time.

The visit, however put their lives in danger, as they go through the nightmare of martial law themselves.

The movie also stars Tony Labrusca, Lian Valentino, Henz Villaraiz, Jojit Lorenzo, Rafa Siguion-Reyna, Chanel Latorre, Chrome Cosio, Richard Manabatm Maritess Joaquin, Kino Rementilla, and more.

Return to FPJ's Ang Probinsyano

During the interview, the reporters also asked him about the beard he was sporting. He confirmed that he will be returning to FPJ's Ang Probinsyano, topbilled by Coco Martin.

In the show, he plays the role of Don Emilio Syquia, one of Cardo's (Coco) enemies in the show, who originally was thought to be dead.

"Buhay pa si Don Emilio pero nag-iba ako ng pangalan para hindi na ako makilala," he said. (Don Emilio is still alive but I changed my name so people won't know who I am.)

The actor's most recent film was Ang Panday, which also starred Coco in the title role. – Rappler.com