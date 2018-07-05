Aubrey is now in her second trimester of pregnancy

Published 10:54 AM, July 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Almost a week after announcing she and Troy Montero were expecting their second baby together, actress Aubrey Miles posted on Tuesday, July 3 a photo of her baby bump.

In the caption she wrote: "Here you go guys. Chest out Stomach out. On my 2nd trimester, still experiencing major morning sickness but trying my best to sweat all the [cookies] I ate."

Troy also posted the same photo of Aubrey, saying that her pregnancy has drawn them closer to each other.

"We just wanted to be safe, although we still have a long way to go, at this moment we're feeling so blessed. Now heading into her 2nd trimester, we can finally see something lol. To my Sweetness, you have been nothing short of amazing, day in and day out. I love you. And lastly, I'd just like to say you look PHAT - Pretty Hot And Tempting... Still," he said.

The two already have a son, 10-year-old Hunter. Aubrey has another son from a previous partner. – Rappler.com