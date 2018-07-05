'My dream is to live in a world where I feel safe walking down the street holding my girlfriend’s hand'

Published 3:49 PM, July 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – TV host, model, and blogger Mari Jasmine confirmed she's dating Baka Bukas director Samantha Lee, through an Instagram post about pride, LGBTQIA+ rights, and a better future for all kinds of persons in the Philippines.

"Pride is about celebrating love, equality, and owning your truth. So here’s mine: in the little time I’ve spent on this earth, I’ve had the privilege of being in love with both men and women," she said.

"Filipinos are known to be some of the most loving people on earth. As a foreigner arriving in Manila over 5 years ago, I can attest to this - I’ve been accepted and treated with love and compassion from day one. I’ve been welcomed to family dinners, been nurtured, taken care of and was never made to feel like an outsider. My dream is for the same kind of love, compassion, and understanding to be shown to the LGBTQIA+ community," she said.

In a long caption that accompanied several pictures of herself and other people taken during the Pride March, Mari added: "My dream is to live in a world where I feel safe walking down the street holding my girlfriend’s hand. A world where I have the same fundamental human rights that I would be entitled to if I were in a straight, heteronormative relationship."

She also called on those who might not know anybody who belongs to the LGBTQIA+ community to "reach out and start learning. "We are often only afraid of the things we don’t know or understand," she said.

"To the LGBTQIA+ community and to those who are still questioning/figuring out who you are - you are wonderful, worthy and loved. Don’t let any person or any institution let you think otherwise. I stand by you and I will fight with you forever!"

Samantha also posted a photo her and Jasmine together during the event and caption it: "#Pride."

Mari was previously in a relationship with actor Sam Milby. The attended the Star Magic Ball together in 2016. Sam confirmed in March that he and Mari broke up after almost two years together. – Rappler.com