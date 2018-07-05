The show's closing theme gets an update for 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Meteor Garden reboot is shaping up to be just the thing that will thaw the coldest of hearts with a strong dose of nostalgia.

First, the new cast performed their version of the show’s opening theme, “Qing Fei De Yi,” and now singer Penny Tai returns with an updated version of the closing theme, “Ni Yao De Ai,” which she sang for the original show.

The new version is certainly different – with the arrangement featuring a piano instead of a guitar, and not a lot of percussions – but Penny’s voice remains every bit as kilig-inducing.

The song was played in a video with clips of the new Meteor Garden cast led by actress Shen Yue, who plays the show’s spunky heroine Shan Cai. (WATCH: The first teaser for 'Meteor Garden' 2018 is here)

She appears in the reboot opposite her two love interests: Dylan Wang who plays bad boy Dao Ming Si and Darren Chen who plays the sensitive Hua Ze Lei. Connor Leong as Mei Zuo, and Caesar Wu as Xi Men round out the rest of the F4.

The show brings back the original Meteor Garden series, which became a runaway hit in the Philippines when it aired on ABS-CBN in 2003.

No release date for the new series has been announced, though ABS-CBN holds broadcasting rights. – Rappler.com