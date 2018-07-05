The ‘Hamilton’ star is definitely living the dream

Published 7:08 PM, July 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – On the Hamilton West End stage, Rachelle Ann Go may be the star of the show, but off stage, she is another gushy fangirl like everyone else – evident in her many photos with the international stars in the audience – from Emma Stone to Keira Knightley.

Latest in her collection of celebrity photo-ops? Sherlock and Doctor Strange himself, Benedict Cumberbatch.

Rachelle shared their photo on July 5 saying, “What an honor to have met Benedict Cumberbatch last night. He is soooooooo humble."

Rachelle currently plays Eliza Schuyler, the wife of the title character Alexander Hamilton in the London West End production of the hit musical. (WATCH: Rachelle Ann Go slays as Eliza Schuyler in 'Hamilton' clip).

She is joined by fellow Filipina Christine Allado, who plays Eliza's sister Peggy. – Rappler.com