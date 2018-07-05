The photos by Pat Dy were shot at the National Museum of Natural History

Published 9:40 PM, July 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Celebrity photographer Pat Dy released the prenup photos of singer Christian Bautista and his fiancee Kat Ramnani on Thursday, July 5 on social media.

The shoot took place at the National Museum of Natural History in Manila.

Kat also posted some photos from the shot.

In one photo she wrote: "The National Museum of Natural History represents many principles we find important to us we couldn’t think of a more perfect and powerful place to help us share parts about our story."

Last November, Christian confirmed that he and Kat, who works for Globe Telecom, are engaged. In an interview, he said that when he proposed he felt it was jsut the right time for them to formally go for it.

"I felt it was time for both of us. We were both ready for the next step. I guess you just feel it in your gut," he said.

The two are set to wed some time this year. – Rappler.com