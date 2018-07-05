IN PHOTOS: Christian Bautista, Kat Ramnani's prenup shoot
MANILA, Philippines – Celebrity photographer Pat Dy released the prenup photos of singer Christian Bautista and his fiancee Kat Ramnani on Thursday, July 5 on social media.
The shoot took place at the National Museum of Natural History in Manila.
Kat also posted some photos from the shot.
In one photo she wrote: "The National Museum of Natural History represents many principles we find important to us we couldn’t think of a more perfect and powerful place to help us share parts about our story."
Our heritage is a pivotal part of our identity, it governs many of our morals, values - and brings us so much pride to be Filipino. Celebrating this in an iconic venue that captures the years of evolution in the Philippines was the perfect choice. @patdy11 was there to capture it all. #letsgetreadytoRAMBAU
Last November, Christian confirmed that he and Kat, who works for Globe Telecom, are engaged. In an interview, he said that when he proposed he felt it was jsut the right time for them to formally go for it.
"I felt it was time for both of us. We were both ready for the next step. I guess you just feel it in your gut," he said.
The two are set to wed some time this year. – Rappler.com