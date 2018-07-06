The film is a first for the popular robot franchise

Published 12:38 PM, July 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Fans of Gundam may soon be seeing their beloved robots come to life on the big screen, as a live-action film based on the beloved series is now under development.

Media company Legendary and Gundam creators Sunrise shared the news on Twitter after initially announcing it on July 5 at the Anime Expo in Los Angeles.

We are excited to announce that Legendary and Sunrise have begun development on the first ever GUNDAM live-action feature film. Link: https://t.co/1uwi78oQ1X https://t.co/ZeJE8HYvek — Legendary (@Legendary) July 5, 2018

According to Legendary, the live-action film is a first for the Gundam franchise.

The companies will be collaborating on the project, which will be overseen by Legendary's Cale Boyter along with Sunrise's creative team.

Details on the upcoming film are scant. No actors, directors, or writers are attached to the project, and no storyline has been announced.

The original Gundam television series started in 1979, and is considered a pioneering show in the mecha anime genre. It is set in a fictional universe where humans who emigrated from Earth to space colonies fight for their independence using giant robots called mobile suits.

Gundam has since become a full-blown franchise that includes not only the television series, but films, manga, books, video games, and toys. – Rappler.com