Maine Mendoza, Vice Ganda PH's top Twitter celebs for 1st half of 2018
MANILA, Philippines – “Dubsmash Queen” Maine Mendoza and comedian Vice Ganda remained on top of Twitter’s list of celebrities on the social media platform.
In a series of tweets, Twitter Philippines revealed the results of the #PHEntertainmentIndex, which evaluates their data from January to June 2018. The two also topped the 2017 list.
Just in time for her 3rd anniversary in the industry, @mainedcm remains to be the top female celebrity on Twitter.— Twitter Philippines (@TwitterPH) July 6, 2018
And remaining on the top spot for the male celebrities on Twitter is @vicegandako with the on-going success of his concerts, shows & Vice Cosmetics. pic.twitter.com/cLx3jPBVF6
Maine and Alden Richards, collectively known as “AlDub,” also topped the list again as the country’s most talked-about love teams, or celebrity pairings on Twitter.
Darren Espanto, meanwhile, holds the distinction for being the most talked-about Filipino artist on Twitter as of June 2018.
Never Not Love You, starring Nadine Lustre and James Reid, was the country’s most talked about Filipino movie on Twitter for the first half of the year. Controversial ABS-CBN show Bagani, meanwhile, was the most-talked about teleserye for the first half of the year.
As we enter 2nd half of 2018, let's look back on #WhatsHappening in the entertainment scene that continuously drive the Filipino community to Twitter.— Twitter Philippines (@TwitterPH) July 6, 2018
Congratulations to #NeverNotLoveYou as the top Pinoy movies that was most talked-about for the month of January-June 2018 pic.twitter.com/0DCZVsHCRJ
Twitter notes that sentiments are not taken into consideration in their rankings.
Here’s the complete list of top celebrities, movies, and shows from January to June 2018, as posted by Twitter:
Top Philippine Movies on Twitter
- Never Not Love You
- My Fairy Tail Love Story
- Da One That Ghosts Away
- Sin Island
- Meet Me in St Gallen
Top OPM Musicians on Twitter
- Darren Espanto
- Nadine Lustre
- IV of Spades
- Moira dela Torre
- JV Kapunan, Miho Nishida
Top Female Celebrity on Twitter
- Maine Mendoza
- Maris Racal
- Kathryn Bernardo
- Maymay Entrata
- Loisa Andalio
Top Male Celebrities on Twitter
- Jose Marie Viceral aka Vice Ganda
- Donny Pangilinan
- Aldren Richards
- James Reid
- Ronnie Alonte
Top Love Teams on Twitter
- AlDub
- Mayward
- KissTon
- DonKIss
- JaDine
Top Teleseryes on Twitter
- Bagani
- Wild Flower
- Kambal Karibal
- Since I Found You
- Sherlock Jr
