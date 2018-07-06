JaDine's ‘Never Not Love You,’ meanwhile, is the country’s most talked-about movie for January to June 2018

MANILA, Philippines – “Dubsmash Queen” Maine Mendoza and comedian Vice Ganda remained on top of Twitter’s list of celebrities on the social media platform.

In a series of tweets, Twitter Philippines revealed the results of the #PHEntertainmentIndex, which evaluates their data from January to June 2018. The two also topped the 2017 list.

Just in time for her 3rd anniversary in the industry, @mainedcm remains to be the top female celebrity on Twitter.



And remaining on the top spot for the male celebrities on Twitter is @vicegandako with the on-going success of his concerts, shows & Vice Cosmetics. pic.twitter.com/cLx3jPBVF6 — Twitter Philippines (@TwitterPH) July 6, 2018

Maine and Alden Richards, collectively known as “AlDub,” also topped the list again as the country’s most talked-about love teams, or celebrity pairings on Twitter.

Darren Espanto, meanwhile, holds the distinction for being the most talked-about Filipino artist on Twitter as of June 2018.

Never Not Love You, starring Nadine Lustre and James Reid, was the country’s most talked about Filipino movie on Twitter for the first half of the year. Controversial ABS-CBN show Bagani, meanwhile, was the most-talked about teleserye for the first half of the year.

As we enter 2nd half of 2018, let's look back on #WhatsHappening in the entertainment scene that continuously drive the Filipino community to Twitter.



Congratulations to #NeverNotLoveYou as the top Pinoy movies that was most talked-about for the month of January-June 2018 pic.twitter.com/0DCZVsHCRJ — Twitter Philippines (@TwitterPH) July 6, 2018

Twitter notes that sentiments are not taken into consideration in their rankings.

Here’s the complete list of top celebrities, movies, and shows from January to June 2018, as posted by Twitter:

Top Philippine Movies on Twitter

Never Not Love You My Fairy Tail Love Story Da One That Ghosts Away Sin Island Meet Me in St Gallen

Top OPM Musicians on Twitter

Darren Espanto Nadine Lustre IV of Spades Moira dela Torre JV Kapunan, Miho Nishida

Top Female Celebrity on Twitter

Maine Mendoza Maris Racal Kathryn Bernardo Maymay Entrata Loisa Andalio

Top Male Celebrities on Twitter

Jose Marie Viceral aka Vice Ganda Donny Pangilinan Aldren Richards James Reid Ronnie Alonte

Top Love Teams on Twitter

AlDub Mayward KissTon DonKIss JaDine

Top Teleseryes on Twitter

Bagani Wild Flower Kambal Karibal Since I Found You Sherlock Jr

