The streaming platform's anime roster continues to expand

Published 4:26 PM, July 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Ultraman, the Japanese science fiction series that spawned a cult following, has been picked up by Netflix.

The series will be directed by Kenji Kamiyama (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex) and Shinji Aramaki (Appleseed Alpha), and animated by Production I.G and Sola Digital.

The original Ultraman was a live-action production that first aired in 1966. Since then, Ultraman has become a pop culture phenomenon, inspiring anime spin-offs, video games, and manga.

The series, set to launch on Netflix in 2019, is the latest to join Netflix’s growing anime roster. Here are just some of the other anime shows viewers can catch on the streaming platform:

Aggretsuko Season 2

The second season of the show sees the return of Retsuko, Sanrio’s death metal red panda. The show, written and directed by Rarecho, returns to Netflix in 2019.

Cannon Busters

Based on a fantasy comic book by LeSean Thomas, Cannon Busters follows the adventures of a high-end friendship droid, a maintenance robot, and a dangerous fugitive as they search for the heir to a kingdom under siege. The show premieres on Netflix on April 1, 2019.

Castlevania Season 2

The dark medieval fantasy based on a classic video game continues to unfold in the second season of Castlevania. It follows the last surviving member of the Belmont clan, who tries to save Eastern Europe from the hands of Dracula. The second season premieres on Netflix on October 26, 2018.

GODZILLA: City on the Edge of Battle

The legendary monster makes a come back in this sequel to GODZILLA: Planet of the Monsters. The film reimagines the world of Godzilla in a futuristic setting, as humans and robots go against the monster in an interplanetary struggle to survive. It will launch on Netflix on July 18, 2018. – Rappler.com