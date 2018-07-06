The singer tells Korina Sanchez he also has kidney cancer

Published 8:25 PM, July 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Singer Gary Valenciano shared that after undergoing a heart bypass in May, it was discovered that he also had kidney cancer.

In an interview with Korina Sanchez which aired on TV Patrol on Friday, July 6, Gary said doctors found out about his condition during the time he underwent the heart bypass.

"Gaano katagal pa? Kailan ba matatapos itong lahat?" he said. (How long with it take? When will all of this end?)

The full interview will air on Sunday, July 8 on the show Rated K.

Following the airing of the interview, Gary took to Twitter to assure his followers that he's doing well.

"Hi everyone. Looks like many of you saw the preview of my interview on Rated K. Please watch the entire interview this Sun[day] on ABS-CBN. There you will hear in detail what I went through. BUT do know that I am now ok...and I’m ready to come back soon."

In May, Gary underwent a bypass surgery after discovering a problem in a small portion of his left main coronary artery during a doctor's checkup. He has since been on leave from his showbiz commitments and told fans he will be back soon. – Rappler.com