Iza stars in the Cinemalaya film 'Distance'

Published 10:47 AM, July 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Iza Calzado is open to a kissing scene with a transgender actor in her future projects.

The Distance actress made the statement after she was asked about her thoughts on kissing a woman in a film or television project. In the movie, she shared she had a kissing scene with actress Maxine Eigenmann.

"I would love to kiss a transgender," she told reporters during the Cinemalaya press conference last July 4. "Titingnan ko rin kung (I'll see if it's) different. I want to try it."

On kissing a fellow actress in the film, she said, "Para lang din hinalikan ko' yung iba kong mga co-actors (It's just like kissing my other co-actors). Kissing is kissing" she said.

Iza said she never felt awkward while doing the scene but added that she laughed afterwards.

She was also asked if she ever had girl crushes and Iza said that admires all genders.

"If I find that person is pleasing to my eyes, nice to comment about, I will," she said.

On playing a mother role in Distance

In Distance directed by Perci Intalan, Iza plays Liza, who left her family and later returns upon the request of her husband Anton, played by Nonie Buencamino. Without any conditions and hesitation, she returns to her family, and tries to fit in and build a relationship with her kids.

Like her role in A Love To Last, Iza admitted that she also had some reservations when the part was offered to her.

"You know this is an indie film. I wanted to be as real and raw as whatever. But it's also very similar because in A Love To Last, I also left my family. But that was out of of frustration because of the marriage," she said in a mix of English and Filipino.

"The difference lang siguro is that dito, mas selfish 'yung mga nangyari – 'yung actions (The difference, I guess, is here it was more selfish – the things that happened, the actions.)

Iza said she loved doing the movie because she never experienced being in that situation.

"I love it because I never experienced being in a family where things are being swept under the rug, under the carpet, that everything has to be okay – huwag muna natin pag-usapan (let's not talk about it first). It's like this, The tension is different," she said.

Distance also stars Therese Malvar and Alessandra Malonzo. The film is part of the Cinemalaya 10 full-length films opening on August 3 at the Cultural Center of the Philippines and selected Ayala cinemas. – Rappler.conm