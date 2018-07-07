'Mr Pure Energy' says he's cleared of cancer amid concern from both fans and fellow celebrities

Published 11:48 AM, July 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Singer Gary Valenciano took to Twitter late Friday, July 6 to assure fans that's okay and doing well, after a teaser for his interview with Korina Sanchez aired on TV Patrol.

In the interview that aired on the Star Patrol or showbiz segment, Gary said that after his heart bypass, doctors discovered that he also had kidney cancer. The full interview will be aired on Sunday, July 8. (READ: After heart bypass surgery, Gary Valenciano also had cancer scare)

Fans and people from the entertainment industry expressed their concern after the report came out. Gary told young actress Miles Ocampo that he was "cleared of the big C," referring to cancer.

"I’m already much better today than yesterday. I’ve been cleared of the big C. I’m ok Miles," he said.

I’m already much better today than yesterday. I’ve been cleared of the big C. I’m ok Miles!!! https://t.co/dCpjSofEQJ — GARY VALENCIANO (@GaryValenciano1) July 6, 2018

In another tweet, he also assured TV host and volleybal player Gretchen Ho that everything was okay.

I really am ok GretchenI didn’t think the Rated K interview would be preempted but truth is I’m ok...cleared by the doctors. — GARY VALENCIANO (@GaryValenciano1) July 6, 2018

Gary underwent surgery in May after discovering a problem in a small portion of his left main coronary artery during a doctor's checkup. He is currently on leave from his showbiz commitments. – Rappler.com