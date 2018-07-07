Anne Curtis shares screening dates for viewers in South Korea, Canada, and the United States

Published 2:00 PM, July 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines –Viewers outside the Philippines now have a chance to catch Erik Matti’s upcoming film, BuyBust, with the much-awaited film having its world premiere at the New York Asian Film Festival, along with screenings in South Korea, Canada, and the United States.

According to a post on Anne Curtis’ Instagram, BuyBust will be screened at the following venues on the following dates:

NYAFF – New York City, US

July 15, 8:35 pm, SVA Theatre, 333 West 23rd Street

Fantasia – Montreal, Canada

July 18, 9:40 om, Hall Cinema, Concordia University

Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival – Incheon, South Korea

July 18, 7 pm, City Hall, Main Theatre

July 19, 7:30 pm, CGV Sopoong 3

San Diego Comic-Con – San Diego, US

July 19, 8:00 pm -10:30 pm, San Diego Convention Center, Room 6A

Anne stars in the film as a rookie narcotics officer who joins an elite anti-drug enforcement squad executing a buy-bust operation in Manila’s slums. Also starring are Brandon Vera, Nonie Buencamino, and Joross Gamboa. (WATCH: Anne Curtis plays a drug enforcement agent in 'Buy Bust’)

The film – which sees Erik Matti returning to the action genre – spent over a year in pre-production, with the cast going through intense training for martial arts and target shooting. (WATCH: Anne Curtis, Brandon Vera behind the scenes of 'Buy Bust’)

In the Philippines, BuyBust hits cinemas on August 1. – Rappler.com