Universal Records will produce Maine's album

Published 3:19 PM, July 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Eat Bulaga host Maine Mendoza has signed up with Universal Records. The recording company will be producing Maine's first album.

In a statement, Kathleen Dy-Go, General Manager of Universal Records said: "We’re very happy to welcome Maine into the Universal Records family, and very excited to be working with her for her upcoming projects.”

Last June, it was announced that Maine was working on her first album. The TV host/actress is working with Ito Rapadas of Neocolours for the album. (READ: Maine Mendoza's working on her first album)

Soon. @johan__kyle A post shared by Universal Records PH (@universalrecordsph) on Jun 11, 2018 at 3:06am PDT

Since becoming known as the lovable Yaya Dub on Eat Bulaga's kalyeserye 3 years ago, Maine has become one of today's top celebrities, with endorsements, movies, and teleseryes under her resume. Her tandem with Alden Richards aka AlDub has also become one of the top loveteams of today.

She is currently part of Eat Bulaga's "Juan For All, All for Juan" segment, along with Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola, and Paolo Ballesteros. – Rappler.com