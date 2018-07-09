'Mr President kuha na po namin na hindi kayo naniniwala kay GOD,' the singer tweets

Published 8:40 PM, July 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Singer Regine Velasquez asked President Rodrigo Duterte to stop critcizing God in his speeches.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, July 7, Regine, known as "Asia's Songbird," said that while she normally doesn't talk politics, she couldn't help but feel strongly about recent events.

"Nalulungkot na talaga ako, Hindi ako mahilig makialam sa mga ganito pero Mr President, kuha na po namin na hindi kayo naniniwala kay GOD," she tweeted.

(I'm sad. I do not really comment on these kinds of things but Mr President, we get the point – you do not believe in God.)

"Pero marami po sa amin ang naniniwala sa kanya. Hindi naman po namumulitika si God kaya wag na po natin sya idamay," she added.

(But a lot of us believe in him. God doesn't meddle in politics so let's not drag Him into this.)

Regine also tweeted that despite the president's tirades, she continues to pray for him.

But still I pray for you. May GOD bless you and may HE show you the right way to lead our country. In Jesus name I pray........ — regine alcasid (@reginevalcasid) July 8, 2018

On June 22, Duterte ranted about God, calling him "stupid" after the former Davao City mayor narrated the story of Adam and Eve. His remarks earned the ire of many Christian groups, who called him out for mocking God.

Actress Rita Avila was one of the many personalites who had called Duterte out for his tirades. Agot Isidro and Jim Paredes, known critics of Duterte, have also called out the President for his remarks.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said on July 9 the president has "agreed to a moratorium on statements about the Church after the meeting," following a meeting with Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) president Archbishop Romulo Valles. – Rappler.com