The singer writes: 'So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you'

Published 10:55 AM, July 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A day after his whirlwind engagement to model Hailey Baldwin was first reported, Justin Bieber took to Instagram to confirm the news, penning a long, gushy post to his now-fiancee.

“Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly,” Justin wrote as a caption to two black-and-white photos of him and Hailey wearing what appears to be an engagement ring.

He went on to call Hailey the love of his life, and to promise “to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make.”

“The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT!” he added, saying that he didn’t plan that.

He then ends with a bible verse: “‘He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favor from the Lord!’” he wrote. “This is the year of favor!!!!”

Justin, 24, and Hailey, 21, have been dating for a month, though they have known each other for several years, after first meeting through Hailey’s dad Stephen before Justin’s Today Show appearance in 2009.

