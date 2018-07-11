The 'Queen of All Media' pens a short note for her ex-husband on the date that would have been their 13th wedding anniversary

Published 9:16 AM, July 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – On what would have been their 13th wedding anniversary, actress and host Kris Aquino wished ex-husband James Yap "peace and lasting happiness."

In a Instagram post on Tuesday, July 10, Kris wrote: "Thirteen years ago today we made a commitment, BUT fate took us in different directions. Yet together we produced one of my two greatest achievements aka BIMB... I sincerely wish you and your growing family peace & lasting happiness."

The message was accompanied with images showing two inspirational quotes.

The two were married in July 2005 at television host Boy Abunda's house. They have a son, Bimby, who is now 11.

After 5 years of marriage, the two separated. Their annulment was finalized in 2012.

Kris and James' relationship has been tricky. Back in April, it made headlines after Kris called James out for the way he was treating their son.

The "Queen of All Media" has since said she no longer has issues with James and added that she acted strongly in the past because she was a mother. (Kris Aquino on Mocha Uson: 'If I talk about her, I'll give her mileage')

James recently welcomed his second child, a daughter named Francesca Michelle, with girlfriend Michela Cozzola. The two also have a son, Michael James. – Rappler.com