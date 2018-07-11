Anne shares she took martial arts, knife training and even consultations with Scout Rangers and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency officers

Published 4:59 PM, July 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – If the bruises are any indication, the action film Buy Bust is clearly the most physical actress Anne Curtis has done in her career

In a press conference on Tuesday, July 10, the actress said the bruises weren't the end of it – she was also punched in the face (accidentally) while going a scene.

"Yes, I was physically injured during shooting this film, pero, alam mo 'yun, masaya siya. Okay lang (but you it was fun. It was okay)," she said.

In Buy Bust, Anne plays a Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) agent who is part of an operation to raid a drug den. Her team finds itself in danger after they were apparently betrayed and set-up. PDEA is the country's lead law enforcement agency in all anti-illegal drug operations.

Anne herself did a lot of the stunts in the film including the intense chase scenes.

"I underwent heavy training for 6 months - martial arts, gun handling, talking to PDEA officers. I trained knife training...I trained with the Scout Rangers, mga Musang ng Pilipinas [and] also spent a day with them. Just learning how they talk, learning how they moved.

"With the PDEA officers, kinakausap namin ano yung mga paghahanda na ginagawa nila (we talked to how they prepare for a buy bust)... so it was a lot of mental and physical training for this role," she said. (WATCH: Anne Curtis, Brandon Vera behind the scenes of 'Buy Bust')

"Gagawin nila ang lahat para sa kapwa nila Pilipino. Para sa bayan," she said of the officers she met along the way. (They'll do anything for their fellow Filipino, for the country.)

The rest of the cast also underwent intense training so by the time the cameras were rolling, everything was okay.

Following the success of Sid and Aya and an upcoming movie in the Metro Manila Film Festival, Anne was asked if there was still out to prove something, especially with Buy Bust.

She said she wanted to show the public that female stars can also be the lead in local action films.

Buy Bust also stars Brandon Vera, AJ Muhlach, Victor Neri, Arjo Aytade, Joross Gamboa, Mara Lopez, and Nonie Buencamino.

The movie is directed by Erik Matti and will have international screenings in the US, with a special screening on July 19 at the 21st Annual Superhero Kung Fu Extravangaza in San Diego, California. (READ: When and where you can watch 'BuyBust' abroad)

A Canadian screening is also scheduled on July 18 during the Fantasia Festival, with scheduled dates Korea, Middle East, Hong Kong, and Singapore to be announced. – Rappler.com