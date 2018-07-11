The comedy-drama returns to Netflix on July 27

Published 11:13 AM, July 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The ladies of Litchfield are back for season 6 of Orange is the New Black and if the trailer is anything to go by, it’s going to be a tough ride for all of them.

Based on the trailer Litchfield maximum security gets new inmates: Red, Gloria, Nicky, Frieda, Cindy, Suzanne, Taystee, Blanca, and Piper – who were all in the bunker that was blown up at the end of season 5.

In Litchfield max, the women face a whole new set of challenges, including forming new alliances and navigating the prison’s new hierarchy – which is apparently based on the color of their uniforms.

The women also question the mysterious absence of Alex – the only inmate from the bunker who isn't with them – while being questioned themselves by authorities over last season's prison riot.

Orange is the New Black season 6 premieres on Netflix on July 27. – Rappler.com