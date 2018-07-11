Brillante Mendoza directed the last two SONAS

Published 5:32 PM, July 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said that it was actor Robin Padilla who recommended director Joyce Bernal to direct the upcoming State of the Nation Address (SONA).

In a chance interview with reporters on Wednesday, July 11, Andanar said: "Oo, si Robin Padilla ang nag-recommend kay Presidente," Andanar said. (Yes, it was Robin Padilla who recommended her to the President.)

Bernal, who directed the Kimmy Dora series, will be directing the SONA on July 23, 2018. During the SONA, which takes place at the Batasang Pambansa, the Philippine president makes an official report to the nation. Presidents usually trophy their accomplishments from the year prior during the speech, while laying down their plans for the coming year.

Andanar said there was no existing list of possible directors when Bernal's name came up. Amo director Brillante Mendoza previously directed the last two SONAS of Duterte.

When asked what to expect from this year's SONA, Andanar said: "As a creative person, I'm excited kung ano ang magiging creative output ni direk Joyce." (As a creative person, I'm excited what will be the creative output of direk Joyce.)

Andanar said he and Bernal have yet to formally meet, but said that he will find out within the day what has transpired during the technical meeting between his office and Bernal.

Bernal is known for directing movies such as Last Night, Gandarrapiddo: The Revenger Squad, Bakit Hindi Ka Crush ng Crush Mo?, and the Kimmy Dora series. – Rappler.com