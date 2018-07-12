Plus: Catch 'The Netflix Experience: Destination Fun' during the AsiaPOP Comicon Manila 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Mike Colter of Luke Cage fame is heading to Manila to join the lineup of guests for AsiaPOP Comicon Manila 2018.

Mike will be joined by Luke Cage showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker and Mustafa Shakir (Bushmaster in the latest season) for panels at Hall N, an exclusive Netflix showcase during the convention.

AsiaPOP Comicon Manila 2018 takes place at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City from July 27 and 29.

Luke Cage is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and streams exclusively on Netflix.

Other actors from Netflix’s Marvel lineup are part of this year’s convention. AsiaPOP Comicon earlier announced that Finne Jones, who plays Danny Rand in Iron Fist and showrunner Raven Metzner would also attend the convention.

Tye Sheridan of Ready Player One will also be gracing the 3-day event.

Netflix’s return to AsiaPOP Comicon also means talks with Castlevania executive producer Adi Shankar, and Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters producer Takashi Yoshizawa.

Netflix will also be showcasing “Destination Fun,” an “immersive experience” that’s sure to delight Filipino fans.

"Designed for social engagement, fans can expect to rally their barkadas and walk through life-size replicas of sets from their favorite shows like Marvel’s Iron Fist, Riverdale, Stranger Things, score collectible swag and meet some of the stars," Netflix Philippines said in a statement.

APCC will be held at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay from July 27 to 29. Ticket prices range from P650 to P1,150, and are available on SM Tickets. – Rappler.com