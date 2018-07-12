This will be the first time for her to direct President Duterte's SONA

Published 5:03 PM, July 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Movie and TV director Joyce Bernal visited the Batasang Pambansa on Thursday, July 12 to do an initial inspection ahead of President Rodrigo Duterte's 3rd State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Bernal was recommended by actor Robin Padilla to direct the president's SONA on July 23. (READ: Andanar: Robin Padilla recommended Joyce Bernal as SONA 2018 director)

In an interview with reporters, Bernal said she hopes to get his message in "3 shots." (In SONA 2018, Joyce Bernal to capture ‘how much Duterte loves the PH’)

This will be the first time Bernal, known for directing comedy films, will direct Duterte's SONA.

Amo director Brillante Mendoza directed the last two SONAs. – Rappler.com