IN PHOTOS: Joyce Bernal inspects Batasang Pambansa ahead of SONA 2018
This will be the first time for her to direct President Duterte's SONA
WALK THROUGH. Movie Director Joyce Bernal inspects the Batasang Pambansa during the walk through on July 12. Photo by Darren Langit/Rappler
MANILA, Philippines – Movie and TV director Joyce Bernal visited the Batasang Pambansa on Thursday, July 12 to do an initial inspection ahead of President Rodrigo Duterte's 3rd State of the Nation Address (SONA).
Bernal was recommended by actor Robin Padilla to direct the president's SONA on July 23. (READ: Andanar: Robin Padilla recommended Joyce Bernal as SONA 2018 director)
In an interview with reporters, Bernal said she hopes to get his message in "3 shots." (In SONA 2018, Joyce Bernal to capture ‘how much Duterte loves the PH’)
DIRECTIONS. Joyce Bernal and House staff during the inspection inside the Batasang Pambansa. Photo by Mara Cepeda / Rappler
INSPECTION. Movie Director Joyce Bernal during the walk through on July 12, in preparation of the incoming 23rd State of the Nation Address (SONA) of the President Rodrigo Duterte on July 23. Photo by Darren Langit/Rappler
Director Joyce Bernal with the House staff and media during the walk through on July 12. Photo by Darren Langit/Rappler
PHOTO. Joyce Bernal takes a photo of the Plenary Hall during the walk through. Photo by Darren Langit/Rappler
This will be the first time Bernal, known for directing comedy films, will direct Duterte's SONA.
Amo director Brillante Mendoza directed the last two SONAs. – Rappler.com