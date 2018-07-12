'Saturday Night Live' and 'Westworld' follow with 21 nominations

Published 12:17 AM, July 13, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – HBO's fantasy epic Game of Thrones led the field for television's prestigious Primetime Emmy awards on Thursday, July 12 with a whopping 22 nominations, including one for best drama series.

The show about noble families vying for the Iron Throne faces tough competition from perennial favorite comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live and HBO stablemate Westworld with 21 nominations each.

Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale – which won the award for best drama series last year – earned 20 nods.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace, one of the few serious contenders this year that can claim to be entirely new, picked up an impressive 18 nominations.

Part of FX's American Crime Story strand from the mind of Emmys mainstay Ryan Murphy, it is the follow-up to the acclaimed The People v. O. J. Simpson (2016).

The series had been expected to dominate the acting races among the limited series and TV movies – and indeed it did, with Darren Criss, Penelope Cruz, Edgar Ramirez and Ricky Martin all nominated.

HBO awards darling Veep was ineligible this year and its crown passed to Atlanta, the FX comedy created by and starring Donald Glover, which amassed 16 nods.

Samira Wiley, nominated for guest actress in The Handmaid's Tale, and Ryan Eggold New Amsterdam presented the nominations from the Television Academy in Los Angeles.

Leading the nominations in totals by platform were Netflix (112), leapfrogging last year's leader HBO, which scored 108. Adrift in third was NBC with 78 nods.

The awards will be broadcast on September 17 in the US.

Here's the list:

Outstanding Drama Series

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

This Is Us

Westworld

The Americans

The Crown

Stranger Things

Outstanding Comedy

Atlanta

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Black-ish

Silicon Valley

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Glow

Barry

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Outstanding Comedy Actress

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Allison Janney, Mom

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Issa Rae, Insecure

Outstanding Comedy Actor

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Ted Danson, The Good Place

William H. Macy, Shameless

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Outstanding Drama Actress

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Claire Foy, The Crown

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Outstanding Drama Actor

Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

Justin Bateman, Ozark

Ed Harris, Westworld

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Milo Ventimiglia, This is Us

Best Reality Program

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Amazing Race

Top Chef

The Voice

American Ninja Warrior

Outstanding Actor, Limited Series



Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, Assassination of Gianni Versace

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar

Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror

Outstanding Actress, Limited Series

Jessica Biel,The Sinner

Laura Dern, The Tale

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Edie Falco,The Menendez Murders

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You America with Sarah Silverman

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

The Tracey Ullman Show

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Croden

The Late Show with Stephen Colber

Outstanding Limited Series

The Alienest

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Genius: PIcasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

– Rappler.com