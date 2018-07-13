The film gives us not just one, but two bad-ass historical heroines

Published 11:30 AM, July 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The first trailer for Mary Queen of Scots is out, and the film looks like it’s going to be as bad-ass as it can get, with two Best Actress Oscar nominees playing two of the fiercest queens in the history of the United Kingdom.

Saoirse plays Mary, Queen of Scots, the ruler of Scotland and France, and cousin to England’s Queen Elizabeth I. The film follows Mary’s turbulent life as she reclaims the Scottish throne after being widowed by the King of France. She then unites, and then goes head to head with her powerful cousin in a rivalry complicated by the pressures to marry, to become a mother, and to be a queen in a time of kings.

The trailer tells us that the film has all the elements of a juicy historical drama: lush period costumes, court dances, fully-armored battle scenes, high-stakes political conflict, and steamy candlelit love scenes.

But the film promises more than that. With two women – and their uncompromising wills – at the center of the story, it may just be that slice of history that we need to be told today.

Mary Queen of Scots is set for US release on December 7, 2018. – Rappler.com