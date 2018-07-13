The 'Supernatural' star will be at the event along with Finn Jones, Tye Sheridan, and Mike Colter

Published 11:52 AM, July 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Another star is headed to Manila for AsiaPOP Comicon 2018. Osric Chau, star of the CW series Supernatural, joins the con’s celebrity guest slate, which already includes Finn Jones (Game of Thrones, Iron Fist), Mike Colter (Luke Cage), and Tye Sheridan (Ready Player One).

On Supernatural, Osric plays fan favorite Kevin Tran, alongside co-stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles.

He also currently stars in BBC America's comic science fiction series Dirk Gently's Hollistic Detective Agency, and is working on his first independent feature film, Empty By Design, which is currently being filmed in the Philippines.

He and the other stars will be at APCC, which will be held from July 27 to 29 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City. Tickets to the event are available via SM Tickets. – Rappler.com