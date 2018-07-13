The band goes dark in their new release

Published 3:08 PM, July 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – IV of Spades has released a new song and an accompanying music video – their first since original vocalist Unique Salonga left the band in May.

The band shared links to the song, “In My Prison,” and its music video on their official Facebook page on Friday, July 13.

The video reintroduces the band's remaining members: Zild Benitez, Blaster Silonga, and Badjao de Castro.

Directed by Raymond Dacones, it takes IV of Spades’ 70s-disco aesthetic and wraps it up in baroque details, for a dark, creepy feel. At one point in the video, Zild, who is featured as the main vocalist in the song, is grabbed violently by figures clad in black lace.

The lyrics too evoke a feeling of panic: “Save me/ Somebody wants to take me/ Kill me/ So I have a reason to live,” Zild sings in the first stanza.

Aside from the video, the song is available for streaming on Spotify. – Rappler.com