Celebrity doctor Joel Mendez is now under the custody of Mandaluyong police

Published 5:13 PM, July 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Joel Mendez – best known for being a celebrity doctor – was arrested by police on Thursday, July 12, over a standing warrant for rape and attempted rape.

According to a report form the Eastern Police District, Mendez was arrested at the BSA Twin Tower Basement parking in Mandaluyong City.

Joint elements from the police intelligence, motorcycle riders, and mobile patrol units, as well as the women and children’s protection desk, conducted the operation.

Mendez is wanted for at least two counts of attempted rape and rape. The warrant was issued by Judge Imelda Portes-Saulog of Regional Trial Court Branch 214.

Mendez was immediately placed under the custody of Mandaluyong police before being turned over to the court which issued the warrant.

It’s not the first time Mendez has been in trouble with the law. His home was raided in 2017 over his alleged non-remittance of the SSS contributions of his employees. – Rappler.com