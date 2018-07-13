The Westlife singer visits the country for a second time this year

Published 7:22 PM, July 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Shane Filan is adding another stop to his Philippine visit with a Davao show on September 16 at the SMX Convention Center in Davao.

According to an announcement by Wilbros Live, the former Westlife frontman will be performing with guests Jed Madela and Morissette.

Shane is also scheduled to perform in Manila at the Kia Theater on September 15. This marks his second Philippine visit in 2018, after he promoted his new album in Manila and Cebu in February.

Prior to this, Shane last came to the country as a solo performer in 2014.

Shane is known for hit songs “Swear It Again,” “Uptown Girl,” and “If I Let You Go,” which he performed with Westlife.

Since his Westlife days, Shane has released 3 solo albums: You and Me, Right Here, and Love Always.

Tickets for Shane’s Davao show are available on SM Tickets. – Rappler.com