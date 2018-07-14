The film is set to compete at Cinemalaya 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Benedict Mique’s Cinemalaya 2018 entry ML released its first official trailer on Friday, July 13, and by the looks of it, the film is going to be bloody and horrific. (READ: Cinemalaya 2018: The 10 full-length films)

In the trailer, college student Carlo (Tony Labrusca) looks for someone to interview about Martial Law for a school project.

Carlo’s friends suggest an old colonel (Eddie Garcia), who seems to be the perfect subject – until he turns out to be a sadistic torturer who teaches Carlo and his friends all about the horrors of the Martial Law era in the most gruesome way.

The film marks Eddie’s return to Cinemalaya, a festival that has given him two Best Actor awards for his performances in Bwakaw (2012) and ICU Bed #7 (2005).

Along with Eddie and Tony, the film also stars Lian Valentino, Henz Villaraiz, Jojit Lorenzo, Rafa Siguion-Reyna, Chanel Latorre, Chrome Cosio, Richard Manabat, Maritess Joaquin, and Kino Rementilla.

It’s set to premiere at Cinemalaya 2018, which will run from August 3 to 12 at the Cultural Center of the Philippines, with screenings at select Ayala Malls. – Rappler.com