LOOK: Meet Jomari Yllana's son Chistiano
MANILA, Philippines – Actor and politician Jomari Yllana posted the first photo of his newly born son Chistiano Ayrton on Thursday, July 12.
Chistiano is his son with girlfriend Joy Reyes.
On Instagram, Jomari wrote: "You make me smile, you make me sing. You take my breath away. We welcome you to our family Chistiano Ayrton Yllana."
This is Jomari's second child. He has a son, Andrei, with ex-wife Aiko Melendez. It was in December when he announced that he and Joy were going to be parents.
Jomari, who currently serves as a councilor in Parañaque, rose to fame in the '90s as part of the trio Guwapings, which started their careers on TV show Palibhasa Lalake. – Rappler.com