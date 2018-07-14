'Meteor Garden' fans will have to find something else to binge-watch in the meantime

Published 1:54 PM, July 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Meteor Garden fans' hearts fluttered when Netflix announced that it would be streaming the show's 2018 remake on July 13, but viewers in the Philippines will have to wait just a bit longer – and tune in elsewhere – to watch the much-awaited series.

While the series can already be viewed on Netflix globally, it will not be available in the Philippines, where ABS-CBN holds the rights to air the show.

ABS-CBN has not yet announced a premiere date, though it released a teaser trailer on July 13, saying only that the show will premiere on the channel “soon.”

The network also held rights for the original Meteor Garden, which started airing in the Philippines in 2003, and became a cult favorite among Filipino viewers.

The remake, which was announced in late 2017, stars Shen Yue as Shan Cai, Dylan Wang as Dao Ming Si, Darren Chen as Hua Ze Lei, Connor Leong as Mei Zuo, and Caesar Wu as Xi Men. – Rappler.com