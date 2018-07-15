'July 14, 2018. After 9 years of being together,' says the singer

Published 7:30 AM, July 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Former Asia's Got Talent runner-up Gerphil Flores is engaged. On Sunday, July 15, the singer posted a photo of her engagement ring, revealing that the proposal happened on July 14.

"July 14, 2018. After 9 years of being together," she captioned the photo. She did not name her fiance.

In another post, she captioned a photo of herself wearing the ring: "Another chapter."

Gerphil rose to fame when she auditioned for Asia's Got Talent in 2015. The classically trained singer was chosen by David Foster as his Golden buzzer during the competition.

Since her stint, Gerphil has performed in the Philippines and other shows abroad. – Rappler.com