Benedict Cumberbatch voices the Grinch

Published 9:12 AM, July 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The first trailer of The Grinch has been released, giving us a sneak peak at how the iconic character will be voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch.

In it, we watch how Max the dog helps his master prepare for yet another miserable and despicable day ahead – he even chooses the "very miserable" pair of pants for the Grinch.

The Grinch then goes around Who-ville and does (arguably unecessary) deed to people shopping.

The latest take on the classic tale tells a familiar plot: of the titular character, the Grunch, who lives a solitary life on Mt. Crumpet with Max. Annoyed at the noise Who-ville generates during big celebrations, the Grinch decides to steal Christmas. He dresses up at no less than Santa Claus.

The plot also involves Cindy-Lou Who, who wants to thank Santa Claus for helping her overworker single mother. Cindy-Lou and the Grinch's plans inevitably collide. Will the Grinch succeed in his plan to stop the holiday cheers?

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch, known for his roles as the titular character in the TV series Sherlock Holmes and Marvel movie Doctor Strange, lends his voice as the Grinch.

Based on the holiday classic by Dr. Seuss, The Grinch opens in the Philippines on November 28. – Rappler.com