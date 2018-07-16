'Maraming salamat po sa lahat ng mga patuloy na nagmamahal sa amin,' says the actor

Published 5:11 PM, July 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Three years after his tandem with Maine Mendoza first became a phenomenal hit on television, Alden Richards posted a short message for their fans, as they celebrated AlDub's 3rd year anniversary.

On Monday, July 16, Alden wrote on Instagram: "Happy 3rd Anniversary, maraming salamat po sa lahat ng mga patuloy na nagmamahal sa amin (Thank you so much to everyone who continues to love us)."

Formed by accident on July 16, 2015 during the "Juan for All, All for Juan" segment of Eat Bulaga, Maine was introduced in the show as Yaya Dub, Lola Nidora's (Wally Bayola) nanny in the segment.

Her reaction to Alden – which was caugh on camera – started what would become one of the most popular loveteams of today's generation. (READ: #AlDub: The fun tandem of Alden Richards and 'Yaya Dub')

The kalyeserye, as it was called, culminated in a final meeting dubbed as AlDub: Ang Tamang Panahon on October 2015, which trended worldwide.

Since their popularity, they have been featured in two movies, a teleserye, and various commercials. Both are currently hosts of Eat Bulaga. – Rappler.com