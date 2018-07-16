'I learned a very important lesson - Never go Back to what had already broken you,' says Kris

Published 9:13 PM, July 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino thanked actress Neri Naig Miranda for a seemingly random message she shared about the "Queen of All Media" on Sunday, July 16.

In a post, Neri said she was affected by the attention Kris wsa getting, recalling the time when she was just starting and saw how many people would try to stick to Kris because of her popularity. She also said that whether people are annoyed or amused, Kris has made her mark.

"Nakakalungkot lang din na may mga taong tinalikuran siya. Di kami close ni Ms Kris. Malamang di niya ako maalala na nag artista, hehe! (It's sad that many people have turned their back on her. Ms. Kris and I are not close. She might not even remember me anymore as an actress.)



"Pero marami akong naririnig na mabait siyang boss at matulungin siya. Pero yung ibang natulungan niya, tinalikuran na lang siya at parang hindi na siya kilala," Neri wrote.

(But I've heard a lot of stories that she's a very nice boss and helps a lot. But the others she helped, they just turned their back on her, pretending they do not know her.)

Neri talked about the importance of gratitude and loyalty, as well as of love and friendship. She recalled there was a time when no one wanted to lend her a dress for an event because she was an unknown actress.

Kris said she was thankful for Neri's kind words.

"I was taught by mom - walk away when you are on top... I wasn't given that option so I rebuilt it. And I learned a very important lesson- never go back to what had already broken you..." Kris said.

She also said that Neri is very much welcome to raid her closet.

Kris reiterated she's not running for any position, adding that she has just closed 3 contracts. She was responding to a comment accusing Neri of proping Kris up in time for the elections.

She thanked Neri again, saying: "Wala ako ever nagawa para sa'yo and yet tumayo ka ngayon para sa'kin. (I have not done anything for you and yet you stood up up for me.) You have my eternal gratitude."

Neri, who rose to fame as part of Star Circle Quest, is married to Parokya ni Edgar vocalist Chito Miranda. They have one son, Miggy. – Rappler.com