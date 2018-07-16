This time, the Fab 5 will be working their magic on the people of Kansas City, Missouri

Published 7:51 AM, July 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – In case you've missed it, Queer Eye is coming back for a third season, but instead of staying in Georgia – which has been their home base for the past 2 season – the show is headed to brand new territory: Kansas City, Missouri.

Of course, the Fab 5 will all be working their magic again in season 3: Antoni Porowski (food), Bobby Berk (interior design), Karamo Brown (culture), Tan France (fashion), and Jonathan Van Ness (grooming).

That the show got greenlit for another season is no surprise. A show featuring 5 gay men making over a bunch of clueless straight dudes certainly has its place in the entertainment industry – as proven by the success of the original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy in the early 2000s. (READ: 'Queer Eye' is back and is ready to save us from ourselves)

But since it debuted in February, the new Queer Eye has proven to be more than just a make over show – with the transformations changing not only the appearances and lives of their subjects, but their communities as well. The show also goes intersectional as it discusses issues like race, religion, gender identity, and sexuality with sensitivity and heart. All that, plus the irresistible new Fab 5 has made the show a runaway hit. (READ: Queer and facing rejection? The Fab 5 have something to tell you)

It’s been quite an exciting couple of weeks for the Fab 5 and their fans. Aside from the season 3 news, the show also received Emmy nominations in 4 categories: Structured Reality Program, Casting, Picture Editing, and Cinematography.

All the good news led to the purest reaction from Jonathan, who also received an Emmy nomination for his web show Gay of Thrones.

An Instagram video shows the moment Jonathan found out about his nominations, which leads to him crying happy tears as his fellow Queer Eye stars enclose him in what looks like a very reassuring group hug.

Videos like these may be just enough to tide fans over until Queer Eye season 3 debuts. While production already started last July 16, it’ll be a while before the show airs. It's set to premiere on Netflix in 2019, though no date has been specified yet. – Rappler.com