A baby's got to do what a baby's got to do, after all

Published 8:43 AM, July 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A whole new generation of kids (and kids at heart) will soon be going on adventures with Tommy Pickles and the gang.

Nickelodeon and Paramount pictures announced Monday, July 16 (early Tuesday, July 17 in the Philippines), plans to relaunch the iconic kids’ program.

Variety reports that Rugrats got a 26-episode order from Nickelodeon and the go-signal for a live-action film with CGI characters from Paramount Players.

Arlene Klasky, Gábor Csupó, and Paul Germain, the show’s original executive producers, will be reprising their behind-the-scene roles.

“What was true in 1991 when the original show premiered is still true today: kids are fascinated with the world of babies. We can’t wait for today’s kids to meet Tommy, Chuckie and pals,” Variety quoted Sarah Levy, Viacom Media Networks and Nickelodeon interim president Sarah Levy as saying.

“Kids who grew up with Tommy Pickles and the Rugrats crew will now be able to share that experience with their own children,” said Paramount Players president Brian Robbins.

Rugrats is about the adventures – both imagined and real – of Tommy Pickles, a one-year-old baby, and his playmates Chuckie, Phil and Lol, baby brother Dil, cousin Angelica, Chuckie’s sister Kim, and Angelica’s frenemy Susie.

To date, at least 3 movies under the Rugrats franchise have been released, with hundreds of television episodes still being aired and syndicated.

Rugrats is the latest Nickelodeon show that’s set to return to the small and big screens. Nickelodeon had earlier announced plans to bring back Blue’s Clues. It also aired a Hey Arnold! special in 2017 with plans to release specials based on other Nick classics – Rocko’s Modern Life and Invader Zim.

No date for the series and movie released has been announced. – Rappler.com